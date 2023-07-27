Manipur witnesses fresh arson as no-confidence motion hangs over Indian parliament | WION

Manipur, the violence-hit north eastern state in India, is witnessing fresh instances of arson. On Wednesday, a mob set at least 30 homes & shops ablaze in Manipur's Moreh district, including a forest department guest house. The arson took place in Moreh bazar area, which is close to the Myanmar border. Officials say a gun battle took place following the arson. however, security forces intervened and dispersed the mob before the situation could worsen.