The Mancurad mango, which is the most popular mango in the Indian state of Goa, is being sold at a whopping price of $84 (Rs 7,000) a dozen in the capital city of Panaji. According to a report by The Times of India (TOI) early Monday (Feb 5), the spike in price has been attributed to the unusual timing of the fruit's entry into markets. In India, the mango season is typically in the summer.