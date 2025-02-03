World DNA Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Security ramped up for Amrit Snan day Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 03 Feb 2025 09:10 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Ahead of the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, authorities have heightened security measures to ensure the safety of millions of devotees attending the sacred event. Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Maha Kumbh maha kumbh mela Read More by WION Video Team Updated 03 Feb 2025 09:10 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article