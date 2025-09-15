Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Madhurima Tuli on Working With John Abraham in Tehran
Madhurima Tuli on Working With John Abraham in Tehran
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 15, 2025, 19:21 IST
| Updated:
Sep 15, 2025, 19:21 IST
In an exclusive interview with WION's Shubhangi Priyadarshini, Bollywood actor Madhurima Tuli gets candid about her role in 'Tehran' and shares why family is central to such stories.
Trending Topics
#madhurimatuli #bollywood #wion
trending videos
India's Health Ministry: Physiotherapists Cannot Use 'Dr' Prefix
UPI new rules: Transaction limit now ₹10 lakh | Big boost for business & payments
ICE Detains 73-Year-Old Bay Area Grandmother, Protesters Rally Outside ICE Headquarters
Foreign Workers WELCOME!": Trump Defends Korean Staff After Hyundai Raid Sparks Outrage
Charlie Kirk murder: Kash Patel faces leadership test over Kirk murder response
Zapad 2025: Russia Tests Zircon Hypersonic Missile | Missile Destroys Target in Barents Sea
NATO Launches 'Eastern Sentry' Mission, Poland & Romania Slam Russian Incursion
Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Strikes More Buildings In Gaza City
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Defying Trump by Escalating Strikes on Ukraine
Poland, Romania on Alert For 'Russian' Drones
Pope Leo criticizes Elon Musk’s trillionaire status in first interview
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
China-Taiwan tensions intensify: 26 PLA jets breach strait Median line
Macron under pressure: Opposition prepares to collapse minority government
WATCH | Charlie Kirk Murder: Why Did Tyler Robinson KILL Charlie Kirk? FBI Investigation Finds Out
Charlie Kirk Murder: Did Tyler Robinson Kill Charlie Kirk For His 'Transgender Partner'?
Israeli settlers block Gaza-bound aid convoy; Jordan condemns attack
Russian Drone Invades Romania's Airspace After Poland, NATO On High Alert | World War 3 Soon?
Charlie Kirk Murder: Trump Attacks 'The Left' Over Kirk's Murder
Top U.S. Diplomat Rubio in Jerusalem as Gaza War Intensifies
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Drones Hit One of Russia's Top Oil Refinery
All-India Weather Forecast: Monsoon Begins Retreating From Delhi
Nepal gets first woman attorney general | Sushila Karki becomes interim PM
Israel accuses Spanish PM of inciting anti-Israel protests at Vuelta a España
La Nina Likely to Return By End of 2025, India Could See a Colder Than Normal Winter
Tesla in crisis: Trump administration steps up scrutiny of foreign workers
Zapad 2025: Russia Tests Zircon Hypersonic Missile | Russia, Belarus Hold Joint Drills
Bangladesh: Islamist Parties reportedly gearing up for simultaneous protests
Qatar Hosts Emergency Arab-Islamic Leaders Summit In Doha
France, Nepal & Japan Lose Top Leaders, Corruption, Immigration Protests Rock Nations
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Oil Refinery On Fire After Ukrainian Drone Strike
Turkey Protests: Protestors Chant For Erdogan's Resignation Ahead of Key Court Ruling
China-Taiwan tensions escalate: 26 PLA jets breach strait Median line
'UK will not surrender flag’ to far-right after violent London rally: Keir Starmer
Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki Says Will Serve Only Six Months in Office
FBI arrests 2 after bomb found under Fox 13 News vehicle in Utah
China-Taiwan Tensions | Taiwan: 27 Chinese Sorties in Taiwan Strait
Thousands Attend Vatican Concert, Followed by Surprise Drone Show
"Have To Be Careful": Trump On Israeli Strikes On "Great Ally" Qatar
Charlie Kirk murder: Reports suggest suspect's transgender roommate may be key to motive
"Being Soft On Illegal Aliens Over": Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In US
Trump threatens to invoke Rico act against Soros & his family
U.S. & Allied Paratroopers Conduct Bright Star 25
Trump warns Europe on Russia: “Sanctions aren’t tough enough”
PM Modi to inaugurate Purnea airport | ₹36,000 Cr development projects in Bihar
Trump to Attend Charlie Kirk's Funeral | Zapad 2025: Russia-Belarus Joint Drills