Madhurima Tuli on Working With John Abraham in Tehran

Published: Sep 15, 2025, 19:21 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 19:21 IST
In an exclusive interview with WION's Shubhangi Priyadarshini, Bollywood actor Madhurima Tuli gets candid about her role in 'Tehran' and shares why family is central to such stories.

