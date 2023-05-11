Looted in Lahore: Korma, salad, frozen strawberries & even ketchup | Corp Commander's home stormed

Pakistan's political turmoil intensified with protests swelling & government deploying the military as Imran Khan was remanded in custody for 8 days. Khan's arrest has brought 1000s of his supporters to the streets in cities. It may seem ludicrous, but exasperated citizens are looting government & military assets. Protesters stormed the corps commander's house in Lahore cantonment. Food items like korma, salad, frozen strawberries & even ketchup were stolen. And not just food items, even peacocks were taken away. The chaos is reminiscent of the upheaval in Sri Lanka. Last July, protesters stormed the residence of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, then the president of Sri Lanka. Hundreds of protests packed into rooms & corridors, while hundreds also milled around the grounds outside. Videos showed scores of people taking a dip in the palace pool. Protesters lounged on beds piled high with pillows. In the lush green gardens of the premises, groups gathered with snacks, sipping on soda & tea.