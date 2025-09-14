Live TV
London protests: 150,000 gather at anti-immigration rally in UK
London protests: 150,000 gather at anti-immigration rally in UK
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 14, 2025, 11:22 IST
| Updated:
Sep 14, 2025, 11:22 IST
A massive far-right march in central London turned violent on Saturday, leaving 26 police officers injured and prompting 25 arrests after clashes broke out between protesters and security forces.
