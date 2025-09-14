/London protests: 150,000 gather at anti-immigration rally in UK

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 11:22 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 11:22 IST
A massive far-right march in central London turned violent on Saturday, leaving 26 police officers injured and prompting 25 arrests after clashes broke out between protesters and security forces.

