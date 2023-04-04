London most expensive for travel and the cheapest city for public commute is..
India's financial capital Mumbai has the cheapest public transport in the world and this is according to a study by a global ticketing discount firm this essentially means that citizens living in Mumbai pay less for public transport compared to other cities across the world a study done in a total of 45 cities across the world looked at single ticket prices as well as monthly passes which allow for unlimited travel within the city limits public transport fares were compared in all the cities while doing the analysis.