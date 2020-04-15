Lockdown extended in Kabul for 2 weeks: WION inside N-95 mask manufacturing factory

Apr 15, 2020, 06.40 PM(IST)
Afghanistan has seen 49 new cases in the last 24-hours and the Afghan government has extended the lockdown in Kabul for two more weeks. Kabul opened an N-95 mask producing factory that will also produce PPE's. Watch WION report.