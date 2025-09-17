/Lithuania trains children in drone skills near Russian border

Published: Sep 17, 2025, 22:52 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 22:52 IST
On Lithuania’s eastern border, children as young as 10 are learning to fly, assemble, and program drones in a unique educational program.
The initiative, part of Lithuania’s effort to boost national defense, also includes adults and aims to develop skills for the future.
NATO concerns have grown after recent drone incidents from neighboring Belarus.
The program combines technology, education, and security readiness, preparing the next generation while emphasizing that the focus is on education, not war.