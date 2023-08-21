Less than a quarter of voters think UK should leave ECHR :Poll

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
According to a recent study, less than 25 percent of the populace believes that Britain should exit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Additionally, it discovered that the Conservatives would lose twice as many votes as they would gain from making the commitment to quit the ECHR during the election.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos