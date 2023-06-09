Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them, U.S. judge sees red | Age of AI & our human future | WION
Many experts have concerns about how advances in ai will affect what it means to be human, to be productive and to exercise free will. Responding to an angry judge in Manhattan court, two lawyers blamed ChatGPT for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing. In US, attorneys Steven Schwartz and Peter Loduca are facing possible punishment. They filed a lawsuit against an airline that included references to past court cases that Schwartz thought were real.