/Labour Union Protests: NLC Protests Against Insecurity, Calls for Urgent Government Action

Published: Dec 18, 2025, 14:19 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 14:19 IST
Members of Nigeria’s main labour union, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), took to the streets of Lagos in a major protest against rising insecurity, demanding urgent government action to address rampant kidnappings, armed robberies, and killings. The peaceful demonstration saw hundreds of workers marching through major roads, carrying placards and chanting slogans highlighting the dangers faced by ordinary citizens and workers.