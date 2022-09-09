King Charles III meets mourners; Queen's funeral to take place on September 19

Published: Sep 09, 2022, 09:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth, the funeral will be taking place on September 19. As per reports, King Charles III will be giving his first speech. Ninety-six rounds were fired at the Tower of London to mark each year of the Queen's life.
