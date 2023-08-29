Kim Jong-un: US causing tensions in Korean Peninsula

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Tensions in the Korean Peninsula are at an all-time high and North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is spinning it at the US yet again. He's accused the United States of turning the Korean Peninsula into the most unstable Waters with the danger of a nuclear war. This is as per North Korean State media.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos