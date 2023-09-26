Kenya: To boost Giraffe conservation, animals fitted with GPS tracker | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
In an ongoing effort to save Kenya's dwindling Giraffe population, wildlife veterinarian and rangers at Masai Mara National Reserve have fitted 25 giraffes with GPS tracker.

