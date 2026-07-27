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'Kala Hiran': HC to order takedown of teaser showing Black Buck poaching case

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 16:12 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 16:12 IST
A major controversy has erupted over the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which is reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan's legal team has issued a notice seeking to halt the film's release, alleging violations of personality and publicity rights. The dispute centres on promotional material that allegedly features a character resembling the Bollywood star, sparking a legal showdown between the actor and the filmmakers. As the battle intensifies, questions are being raised about creative freedom, public figures' rights and the limits of cinematic inspiration.

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