JPMorgan resolves Epstein-related lawsuits

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay 75 million dollars to settle claims relating to its connection with Jeffrey Epstein. The claims were brought forward by the U.S. Virgin Islands, alleging that the bank aided Epstein in his sex trafficking activities. Notably, this settlement was reached just four weeks prior to the scheduled trial and has brought a significant chapter of the Epstein scandal to a close.

