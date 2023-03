John Wick 4 is here. Is there an endgame here for John? Or is he doomed to inhabit this purgatory of ever-deadly goons trying to get a piece of him (and those millions of dollars; $40 million by last count) as he carves a path through them until he finally succumbs? These are the question John Wick 4 attempts to answer. WION's Kshitij Rawat brings you his review.