Joe Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for hospital blast

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
President Biden on Wednesday firmly backed Israel’s position that it was not responsible for the recent blast at a Gaza hospital site that killed numerous people, making his comments during a risky trip here while the region is still engulfed in turmoil.

