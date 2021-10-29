Joe Biden meets Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi ahead of the G20 summit

Oct 29, 2021, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US president Joe Biden is in Rome for the G20 summit and he is meeting with Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi, it is one of the many meetings that the US prez is scheduled to have which will be watched by people around the world.
