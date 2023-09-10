Joe Biden in Vietnam: China trying to change rules of the game

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
President Biden was in Vietnam on Sunday to celebrate an improvement in Washington-Hanoi relations. The goal of the visit to Hanoi is to establish a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with the Vietnamese, a symbolic but important status that the US has long wanted. Since taking office, Mr. Biden has worked to strengthen ties with a number of Southeast Asian countries due to their strategic importance as a line of defense against escalating Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific

