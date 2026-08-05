/Jharkhand Student Leader Ends Water Fast After Sonam Wangchuk's Emotional Appeal

Jharkhand student leader Devendranath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations, has agreed to drink water following an emotional appeal by activist Sonam Wangchuk. Mahto, who had refused both food and water since July 3, said he would continue his hunger strike until the Jharkhand government accepts the students' demands. During a video call, Sonam Wangchuk expressed concern over Mahto's deteriorating health and urged him to at least stay hydrated while continuing the movement. The protest, led by JPSC and JSSC aspirants, demands the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, sweeping reforms in recruitment exams, and a CBI or independent judicial probe into the alleged irregularities. Protesters are also planning a Tiranga March to gather public support.