Jaishankar: ‘No Impunity To Terrorists’; Slams Proxies And Nuclear Blackmail

On Monday (June 30), External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was in Headquarters in New York where he inaugurated an exhibition. It highlighted the toll terrorist acts around the world, he said, addressing the event named ‘The Human Cost of Terrorism’. India had faced an act of terrorism that shook the country on April 22. The dastardly attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives and was traced to Pakistani-sponsored terrorism. Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot, The Resistant Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The latter was mentioned in all Operation Sindoor briefings, an operation that was launched in retaliation for the horrific attack on Indian tourists.