Jaishankar meets Blinken: India-US vows to fight COVID-19 together

May 29, 2021, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India and the US vowed to support each other amid the Covid crisis in the second physical meet between Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken.
Read in App