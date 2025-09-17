LOGIN
Jaish Commander Admits Azhar Masood Family Destroyed in Operation Sindoor

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 09:36 IST
A senior Jaish-e-Mohammed commander has admitted that the family of terror outfit leader Azhar Masood was eliminated during India's recent Operation Sindoor.

