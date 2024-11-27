Italy's e-scooter boom is facing a significant shift as the government tightens regulations on their use. In an effort to curb the rising number of accidents and public complaints, new laws have been introduced requiring riders to wear helmets, obtain insurance, and display number plates on the vehicles. The regulations also prohibit e-scooters from entering pedestrianized streets, cycle lanes, and non-urban roads, with hefty fines imposed for improper parking. Watch in for more details!