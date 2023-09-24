Issues China is facing under Xi Jinping

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Xi Jinping was re-elected as the President of China for the third time this year on 10th March. While he has been recognised as one of the most powerful leaders of China, the country under his third term is facing a confluence of problems. From ministers that Xi elected himself going missing to China's economy being in shambles - what are the current problems that China is facing? Is Xi really a global force to be reckoned with?

