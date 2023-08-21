ISRO may offer services to Oman & Mauritius help them build & launch satellites

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- Expanding India's avenues of cooperation with Oman and Mauritius, the Indian space agency ISRO is working with their counterparts from the respective nations to build and launch satellites for them and offering them the benefits of space applications and space-based services.

