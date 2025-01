In what is India's maiden rocket launch mission of 2025 and the 100th rocket launch from the Sriharikota Spaceport, ISRO launched the 420-ton GSLV Mk2 rocket, carrying the 2.25-ton NVS-02 satellite to orbit. The second in a series of five satellites, NVS-02 will augment Position, Navigation and Timing services that are available to Indian civilian and defence users.