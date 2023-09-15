Israeli top court opens hearing on judicial reforms

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
#TheWestAsiaPost | It is now the longest and largest protest movement Israelis have seen. For nine months, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets every week. This week, the Israeli apex court opened its hearing into the judicial reforms, which are aimed at tying their own hands.

