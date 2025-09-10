LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel Strikes Qatar: Donald Trump 'Not Thrilled' With Israel's Attack In Doha

Israel Strikes Qatar: Donald Trump 'Not Thrilled' With Israel's Attack In Doha

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 12:51 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 12:51 IST
Israel Strikes Qatar: Donald Trump 'Not Thrilled' With Israel's Attack In Doha
Israel Strikes Qatar: President Trump voiced strong displeasure over Israel’s strike on Doha, calling himself “very unhappy about every aspect of it.”

Trending Topics

trending videos