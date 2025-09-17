/Israel’s Deadliest Gaza Offensive Yet | UN Calls Netanyahu 'Perpetrator' of 'Genocide'

Israel has launched its deadliest assault on Gaza City, striking 150 targets in the past 48 hours as troops push into the heart of the city. This as the UN has named Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials of 'genocide', a charge that the Israeli govt dismisses as “fake.” Nearly 48,000 Palestinians have fled in just two days, with hospitals overwhelmed and oxygen supplies running out. Doctors are forced to make impossible choices as children, the elderly, and critical patients flood collapsing facilities.