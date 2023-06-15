Israel PM Netanyahu hits out as Opposition leaders step back from judicial reform talks | Details
The Israeli parliament failed to elect representatives to the judicial selection committee. On Wednesday, the Parliament appointed an Opposition lawmaker to the powerful panel that appoints the country’s judges. However, with a second vacancy left unfilled, the Opposition said it would freeze the talks until the committee resumes work. Opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz suspended their participation in talks with the government.