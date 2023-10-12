Israel-Palestine war: Israel releases photos of babies allegedly murdered by Hamas | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Israel has released photos of dead babies allegedly murdered & burnt by Hamas. The death toll from the war has surpassed 2,500. Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin is going to visit Israel after Antony Blinken. Priyanka Sharma brings you the biggest developments.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos