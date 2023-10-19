Israel-Palestine war: Israel prepares for a new war | Hezbollah says 'We're ready' | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The situation at the Israel-Lebanon border is tense. Hezbollah & Israeli troops are exchanging rocket fire. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has asked its nationals to leave Lebanon. Is Hezbollah going to join the war? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

