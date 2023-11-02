World Cup
Israel-Palestine war: Is Israel's problem the lack of a war plan? | Gravitas
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 02, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Israel has declared that Hamas will be wiped out from Gaza, but as the war rages on, inflicting heavy losses, questions arise as to whether such goals are realistic.
