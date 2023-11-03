World Cup
Israel-Palestine war: Blinken Lands in Israel to Push for 'Humanitarian Pauses' in Gaza Fighting
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 03, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
The US Secretary of State is meeting the Israeli prime minister after touching down in Israel a short time ago.
