Israel-Palestine war: BBiden to meet Abbas, Egypt's Sisi and Jordan king in Amman: W. House

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and make clear Israel has the right to defend itself, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

