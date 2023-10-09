Israel-Palestine conflict: Impact of ‘war’ on global markets

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Global markets are on the edge as the Israel-Palestine conflict rages on. Experts believe that this could mean a possible revival for safe-haven assets & US. Treasuries. But will the war disrupt the already volatile oil industry landscape? Oil prices surged 4% on Monday and are expected to rise even further amid potential supply shocks.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos