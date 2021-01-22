LIVE TV
Israel: Over 12,000 people test positive for COVID-19 after receiving Pfizer vaccine
Jan 22, 2021, 10.15 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
More than 12,400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel after getting inoculated by the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, including 69 people who had taken their second jab.
