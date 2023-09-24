Israel Judicial Overhaul Protests: Tens of thousands march across Israel against Judicial overhaul

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
In the 38th week of protests against the government's judicial makeover, demonstrators have started to assemble for rallies around Israel. The slogan of today's demonstrations, which are being organized in advance of Yom Kippur, is "No forgiveness for dictatorship," according to the organizers.

