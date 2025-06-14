LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israeli Air Force intercepts drone in Arava region
After Israel's attack on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, a wave of developments has been triggered across the West Asia region. Let's take a look at the latest updates so far.

