Israel holds largest-ever air exercise, 'Blue Flag' air drill in Negev desert

Oct 26, 2021, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel is holding its largest and most advanced air force exercise ever, joined by seven countries including India, France, the US, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The exercise named 'Blue Flag' is underway in Israel's Negev desert.
