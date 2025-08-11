LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Hamas War: Al Jazeera Journalist Killed In Gaza, Israel Calls Him Hamas Terrorist
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 18:44 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 18:44 IST
Israel-Hamas War: Al Jazeera Journalist Killed In Gaza, Israel Calls Him Hamas Terrorist
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 18:44 IST

Israel-Hamas War: Al Jazeera Journalist Killed In Gaza, Israel Calls Him Hamas Terrorist

Al Jazeera said two of its correspondents, including a prominent reporter, and three cameramen were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City on Sunday. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos