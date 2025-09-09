LOGIN
Israel-Gaza War: Tel Aviv Warns Against Recognising Palestine As IDF Intensifies Operations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 18:36 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 18:36 IST
Four soldiers were killed in a Hamas attack on the outskirts of Gaza City early this morning, the military announces. They all served with the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.

