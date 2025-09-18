LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Gaza: Israeli Forces Push New Gaza Offensive; 16 Killed in Overnight Strikes

Israel-Gaza: Israeli Forces Push New Gaza Offensive; 16 Killed in Overnight Strikes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 08:21 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 08:21 IST
Israel-Gaza: Israeli Forces Push New Gaza Offensive; 16 Killed in Overnight Strikes
Israel-Gaza: At least 16 Palestinians, among them women and children, were killed in overnight strikes as Israeli forces pressed forward with a fresh ground assault in Gaza City.

Trending Topics

trending videos