/Israel escalates Gaza war | Begins 'assault' | Ceasefire talks at breaking point

Published: Aug 21, 2025, 10:29 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 10:29 IST
As international mediators push for a ceasefire, Israel has launched a major new offensive in Gaza City, calling up 60,000 reservists and advancing into Hamas’ last major urban base. The assault comes amid rising tensions between Israeli leadership and global allies, with negotiations stalled and civilians once again caught in the crossfire. Rights groups warn of an unprecedented humanitarian collapse, while pressure builds on Netanyahu from both hostage families and far-right ministers.