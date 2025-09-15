/Israel accuses Spanish PM of inciting anti-Israel protests at Vuelta a España

Tensions flared between Israel and Spain after pro-Palestinian protesters forced an early end to the final stage of the Vuelta a España cycling race. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of inciting the demonstrators, calling his government a “disgrace.” The race disruption follows a series of pro-Palestinian protests and worsening diplomatic ties, as Spain recently imposed a weapons embargo on Israel and recognized Palestinian statehood.