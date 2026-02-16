/IRGC Carries Out Live-fire Exercises, Iran Issues Notam for Live-fire Drills Near Strait of Hormuz

Amidst the diplomatic tensions over the nuclear deal with the US, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy began a military exercise in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, local media reported on Monday (Feb. 16). The drill was named “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz," and was reported being led by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It was also reported that IRGC's Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour, was supervising the process. The exercise aimed to assess the readiness of operational units, review security plans, and rehearse scenarios for a military response to potential security threats.