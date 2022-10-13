Iran's Ex-Parliament speaker Ali Larijani speaks out against Hijab rule

Published: Oct 13, 2022
Cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests as former parliament speaker Ali Larijani calls for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law.
